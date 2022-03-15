When Is Endo International plc (ENDP) Going To Be Good Investment?

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 4.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $504.81M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -6.90% during that session. The ENDP stock price is -304.63% off its 52-week high price of $8.74 and 10.19% above the 52-week low of $1.94. The 3-month trading volume is 5.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endo International plc (ENDP) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) trade information

Sporting -6.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the ENDP stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 13.94%. Year-to-date, Endo International plc shares have moved -42.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) have changed -35.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.56% from current levels.

Endo International plc (ENDP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endo International plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.53%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.60% and -32.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $629.99 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $644.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $717.92 million and $661.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.20% for the current quarter and -2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.90% over the past 5 years.

ENDP Dividends

Endo International plc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.45% with a share float percentage of 82.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endo International plc having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.83 million shares worth more than $138.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.73 million and represent 11.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.99% shares in the company for having 16.34 million shares of worth $61.43 million while later fund manager owns 6.28 million shares of worth $23.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.