When Is Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Going To Be Good Investment?

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.62M, closed the recent trade at $2.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -28.40% during that session. The BTTX stock price is -913.79% off its 52-week high price of $29.40 and 20.34% above the 52-week low of $2.31. The 3-month trading volume is 91.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Sporting -28.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the BTTX stock price touched $2.90 or saw a rise of 43.14%. Year-to-date, Better Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -12.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) have changed 2.53%.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.40% for the industry.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.16% with a share float percentage of 70.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management Llc with over 1.35 million shares worth more than $6.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Farallon Capital Management Llc held 5.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sectoral Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.53 million and represent 4.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.75 million while later fund manager owns 32412.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.