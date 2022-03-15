When Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Will Be A Good Investment?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.00B, closed the recent trade at $43.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -0.84% during that session. The ENB stock price is -3.63% off its 52-week high price of $45.13 and 18.3% above the 52-week low of $35.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Sporting -0.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the ENB stock price touched $43.55 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Enbridge Inc. shares have moved 12.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) have changed 2.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enbridge Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.96%, compared to 12.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.85 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 94.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.40%.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.69 at a share yield of 6.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.07%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.80% with a share float percentage of 53.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enbridge Inc. having a total of 1,425 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 161.87 million shares worth more than $6.44 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 7.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 75.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.02 billion and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 33.66 million shares of worth $1.41 billion while later fund manager owns 25.75 million shares of worth $1.01 billion as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.