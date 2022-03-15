What Is So Great About McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $378.81M, closed the recent trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.37% during that session. The MUX stock price is -111.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 9.88% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Sporting 1.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the MUX stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 13.4%. Year-to-date, McEwen Mining Inc. shares have moved -9.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have changed -6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -116.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.32% from the levels at last check today.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that McEwen Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019. Year-ago sales stood $67.72 million and $67.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.20% for the current quarter and -18.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.50% over the past 5 years.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.97% with a share float percentage of 32.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.76 million shares worth more than $23.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 14.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.69 million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 20.6 million shares of worth $21.43 million while later fund manager owns 12.74 million shares of worth $13.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.