What Are The Chances Of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Being A Good Investment?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.76M, closed the last trade at $4.59 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 21.43% during that session. The AVEO stock price is -187.8% off its 52-week high price of $13.21 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $3.06. The 3-month trading volume is 323.72K shares.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) trade information

Sporting 21.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the AVEO stock price touched $4.59 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -2.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have changed 24.39%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.23%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.60% and 71.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 660.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.13 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $886k and $1.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,284.90% for the current quarter and 1,031.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.20% over the past 5 years.

AVEO Dividends

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.57% with a share float percentage of 45.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.95 million shares worth more than $18.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.99 million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $6.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $2.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.