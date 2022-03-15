Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shares Are Up 12.86% So Far This Year

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.94B, closed the recent trade at $39.27 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The WY stock price is -5.81% off its 52-week high price of $41.55 and 20.88% above the 52-week low of $31.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the WY stock price touched $39.27 or saw a rise of 3.04%. Year-to-date, Weyerhaeuser Company shares have moved -2.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) have changed -3.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weyerhaeuser Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.83%, compared to -7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.30% and -48.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.06 billion and $2.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.90% for the current quarter and -14.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 225.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 1.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.79%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.01% with a share float percentage of 84.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weyerhaeuser Company having a total of 1,368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 118.7 million shares worth more than $4.89 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 57.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.36 billion and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.73% shares in the company for having 35.27 million shares of worth $1.26 billion while later fund manager owns 21.17 million shares of worth $752.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.