Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Upper

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the last trade at $15.63 per share which meant it gained $2.91 on the day or 22.88% during that session. The ARQQ stock price is -165.64% off its 52-week high price of $41.52 and 48.82% above the 52-week low of $8.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 447.19K shares.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Sporting 22.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the ARQQ stock price touched $15.63 or saw a rise of 3.1%. Year-to-date, Arqit Quantum Inc. shares have moved -34.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have changed 6.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.38, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4013.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.38 while the price target rests at a high of $0.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 97.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 97.57% from current levels.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.34% over the past 6 months.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 80.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.86% with a share float percentage of 4.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arqit Quantum Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Management Ltd with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $10.04 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, SB Management Ltd held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is La Financiere De L’Echiquier, with the holding of over 84000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 50517.0 shares of worth $1.1 million while later fund manager owns 17132.0 shares of worth $0.65 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.