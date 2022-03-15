Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): What Makes The Stock Good?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.06B, closed the recent trade at $83.17 per share which meant it lost -$7.38 on the day or -8.15% during that session. The VLO stock price is -12.74% off its 52-week high price of $93.77 and 29.24% above the 52-week low of $58.85. The 3-month trading volume is 4.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.53.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Sporting -8.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the VLO stock price touched $83.17 or saw a rise of 11.16%. Year-to-date, Valero Energy Corporation shares have moved 20.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) have changed 0.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $97.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $78.00 while the price target rests at a high of $135.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.22% from the levels at last check today.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Valero Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 185.41%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 188.40% and 385.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.44 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $18.65 billion and $27.75 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.20% for the current quarter and 18.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 164.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.80%.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.92 at a share yield of 4.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.23% with a share float percentage of 79.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valero Energy Corporation having a total of 1,411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.46 million shares worth more than $3.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.82 billion and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 11.61 million shares of worth $872.3 million while later fund manager owns 11.25 million shares of worth $845.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.