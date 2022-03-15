Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY): What Makes The Stock Good?

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 18.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.35B, closed the last trade at $4.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -5.97% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -542.21% off its 52-week high price of $31.34 and -2.46% below the 52-week low of $5.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.47 million shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting -5.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the TLRY stock price touched $4.88 or saw a rise of 13.17%. Year-to-date, Tilray Brands Inc. shares have moved -30.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed -30.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 12.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $247.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.27% with a share float percentage of 13.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Brands Inc. having a total of 419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.93 million shares worth more than $78.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.32 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 6.93 million shares of worth $78.2 million while later fund manager owns 2.15 million shares of worth $22.13 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.