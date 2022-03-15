Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.88B, closed the recent trade at $43.54 per share which meant it gained $3.34 on the day or 8.31% during that session. The TMX stock price is -22.49% off its 52-week high price of $53.33 and 16.63% above the 52-week low of $36.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) trade information

Sporting 8.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the TMX stock price touched $43.54 or saw a rise of 0.27%. Year-to-date, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -11.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) have changed -6.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terminix Global Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.19%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.80% and 13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $482.57 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $493.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $460 million and $466.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.90% for the current quarter and 5.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 562.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.00%.

TMX Dividends

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.73% with a share float percentage of 101.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terminix Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 384 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.39 million shares worth more than $605.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 12.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $560.75 million and represent 10.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.86% shares in the company for having 7.1 million shares of worth $295.9 million while later fund manager owns 5.99 million shares of worth $270.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.94% of company’s outstanding stock.