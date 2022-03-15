Tenaris S.A. (TS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.26B, closed the recent trade at $26.31 per share which meant it lost -$1.2 on the day or -4.36% during that session. The TS stock price is -13.53% off its 52-week high price of $29.87 and 28.54% above the 52-week low of $18.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenaris S.A. (TS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Sporting -4.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the TS stock price touched $26.31 or saw a rise of 9.02%. Year-to-date, Tenaris S.A. shares have moved 31.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have changed 4.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.78% from the levels at last check today.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenaris S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.55%, compared to 28.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 111.10% and 150.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.97 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.13 billion and $1.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.90% for the current quarter and 86.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 139.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 273.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.40%.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.54 at a share yield of 1.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.90%.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.21% with a share float percentage of 9.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Westwood Global Investments, LLC with over 9.21 million shares worth more than $194.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Westwood Global Investments, LLC held 1.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 6.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.22 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Artisan International Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 6.19 million shares of worth $130.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $50.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.