System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Shares Lost -$1.44 After Investor Confidence Dipped

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67B, closed the last trade at $15.65 per share which meant it lost -$1.44 on the day or -8.43% during that session. The SST stock price is -16.36% off its 52-week high price of $18.21 and 50.8% above the 52-week low of $7.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 722.16K shares.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Sporting -8.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the SST stock price touched $15.65 or saw a rise of 14.06%. Year-to-date, System1 Inc. shares have moved 57.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) have changed 51.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -46.96% from current levels.

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 57.60% over the past 6 months.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 147.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.34% with a share float percentage of -194.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with System1 Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 4.2 million shares worth more than $41.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beryl Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.08 million and represent 4.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $5.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $3.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.