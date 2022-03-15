Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has seen 11.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.62M, closed the recent trade at $0.94 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 55.93% during that session. The SONM stock price is -1006.38% off its 52-week high price of $10.40 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.47. The 3-month trading volume is 616.50K shares.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Sporting 55.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the SONM stock price touched $0.94 or saw a fall of -8.55%. Year-to-date, Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have moved -34.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) have changed -3.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2027.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2027.66% from the levels at last check today.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -89.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.38%, compared to 21.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.5 million for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 53.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.24% with a share float percentage of 6.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonim Technologies Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 95603.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 87544.0 shares of worth $0.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.