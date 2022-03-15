Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -6.82% Stock Price Decline

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 32.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.48B, closed the last trade at $28.00 per share which meant it lost -$2.05 on the day or -6.82% during that session. The SNAP stock price is -197.64% off its 52-week high price of $83.34 and 13.14% above the 52-week low of $24.32. The 3-month trading volume is 34.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snap Inc. (SNAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 43 have rated it as a Hold, with 28 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Sporting -6.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the SNAP stock price touched $28.00 or saw a rise of 18.2%. Year-to-date, Snap Inc. shares have moved -40.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have changed -31.07%.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snap Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.00%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.40%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $911.32 million and $743.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.30% for the current quarter and 36.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 51.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 62.71%.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.91% with a share float percentage of 74.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snap Inc. having a total of 1,093 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 139.69 million shares worth more than $10.32 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 63.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.7 billion and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 33.72 million shares of worth $2.49 billion while later fund manager owns 29.67 million shares of worth $2.19 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.