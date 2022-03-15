Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.55M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.07% during that session. The EVGN stock price is -407.63% off its 52-week high price of $5.99 and 14.41% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 381.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Sporting -4.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the EVGN stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 27.16%. Year-to-date, Evogene Ltd. shares have moved -28.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) have changed -10.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evogene Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.90%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $320k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.10% over the past 5 years.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.47% with a share float percentage of 16.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evogene Ltd. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 3.61 million shares worth more than $5.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 2.52 million shares of worth $4.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $1.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.