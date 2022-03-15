Shell plc (SHEL) Slumps -0.98%, A Loss For Bears

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.20B, closed the recent trade at $49.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The SHEL stock price is -13.46% off its 52-week high price of $56.13 and 26.58% above the 52-week low of $36.32. The 3-month trading volume is 5.15 million shares.

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the SHEL stock price touched $49.47 or saw a rise of 6.66%. Year-to-date, Shell plc shares have moved 15.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) have changed -8.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -61.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.29% from the levels at last check today.

Shell plc (SHEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shell plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.00%, compared to 32.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.70% over the past 5 years.

SHEL Dividends

Shell plc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.79 at a share yield of 3.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.