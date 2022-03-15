Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.47B, closed the recent trade at $13.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The SHLX stock price is -19.74% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 21.92% above the 52-week low of $10.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) trade information

Sporting -0.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the SHLX stock price touched $13.78 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares have moved 20.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have changed 7.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.66% from the levels at last check today.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.95%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.10% and 5.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $135.68 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $130 million and $139 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.40% for the current quarter and 1.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.70%.

SHLX Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 8.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.52%.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.04% with a share float percentage of 57.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shell Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 16.13 million shares worth more than $185.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Alps Advisors Inc. held 4.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 5.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.71 million and represent 1.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.10% shares in the company for having 16.12 million shares of worth $183.74 million while later fund manager owns 3.95 million shares of worth $44.97 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.