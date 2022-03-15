Shares Of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) increased By 17.89% In A Month

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.18M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.52% during that session. The BDR stock price is -241.07% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 539.58K shares.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) trade information

Sporting -5.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the BDR stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 30.0%. Year-to-date, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares have moved -5.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) have changed 17.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 57480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.30% over the past 5 years.

BDR Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.05% with a share float percentage of 8.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tufton Capital Management with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Tufton Capital Management held 1.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 90000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 90000.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 77100.0 shares of worth $87894.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.