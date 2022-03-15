Shares In Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) -13.97% Down, YTD

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) has seen 6.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.23B, closed the last trade at $21.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.19% during that session. The HTZ stock price is -113.95% off its 52-week high price of $46.00 and 34.19% above the 52-week low of $14.15. The 3-month trading volume is 6.11 million shares.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the HTZ stock price touched $21.50 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -13.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) have changed 3.37%.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.63%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 268.20% and 135.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.91 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.10% over the past 5 years.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.69% with a share float percentage of 42.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Capital LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $2.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Capital LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sterneck Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 59722.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 2.2 million shares of worth $53.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.78 million shares of worth $43.06 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.