Shares In Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 36.92% Up, YTD

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.56B, closed the recent trade at $55.48 per share which meant it lost -$2.37 on the day or -4.10% during that session. The CNQ stock price is -11.45% off its 52-week high price of $61.83 and 48.63% above the 52-week low of $28.50. The 3-month trading volume is 3.72 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Sporting -4.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the CNQ stock price touched $55.48 or saw a rise of 9.44%. Year-to-date, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares have moved 36.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) have changed 12.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.68 while the price target rests at a high of $78.23. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.65% from the levels at last check today.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.48%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.46 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -108.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.70%.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.36 at a share yield of 4.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.96% with a share float percentage of 75.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited having a total of 695 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 121.28 million shares worth more than $5.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 99.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.19 billion and represent 8.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 53.39 million shares of worth $2.26 billion while later fund manager owns 30.49 million shares of worth $1.29 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.