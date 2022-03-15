Realty Income Corporation Shares Are Up 4.82% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.36B, closed the recent trade at $65.40 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 0.80% during that session. The O stock price is -10.92% off its 52-week high price of $72.54 and 9.04% above the 52-week low of $59.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Realty Income Corporation (O) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Sporting 0.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the O stock price touched $65.40 or saw a rise of 1.13%. Year-to-date, Realty Income Corporation shares have moved -9.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) have changed -3.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $69.00 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.5% from the levels at last check today.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Realty Income Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.03%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.10% and 69.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $631.72 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $719.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $418.08 million and $424.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.10% for the current quarter and 69.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -24.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.45%.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.96 at a share yield of 4.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.30%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.53% with a share float percentage of 78.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Realty Income Corporation having a total of 1,414 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.34 million shares worth more than $6.4 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 22.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 55.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 billion and represent 13.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 17.59 million shares of worth $1.26 billion while later fund manager owns 10.99 million shares of worth $712.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.