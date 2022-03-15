Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Forecast To Gain 54.75% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $846.23M, closed the recent trade at $10.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.50% during that session. The POSH stock price is -384.2% off its 52-week high price of $52.39 and -1.02% below the 52-week low of $10.93. The 3-month trading volume is 971.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Poshmark Inc. (POSH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Sporting -1.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the POSH stock price touched $10.82 or saw a rise of 20.21%. Year-to-date, Poshmark Inc. shares have moved -35.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have changed -31.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -204.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.58% from the levels at last check today.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Poshmark Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -208.00%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -460.00% and 72.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.59 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $92.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $69.32 million and $77.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.30% for the current quarter and 19.90% for the next.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 120.40% with a share float percentage of 123.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Poshmark Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. with over 15.75 million shares worth more than $268.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. held 33.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 5.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.7 million and represent 12.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $17.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $15.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.