Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 1.08% Stock Price Incline

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.46B, closed the recent trade at $26.27 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 1.08% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -37.57% off its 52-week high price of $36.14 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $20.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Sporting 1.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the PAAS stock price touched $26.27 or saw a rise of 5.84%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp. shares have moved 4.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) have changed 15.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -56.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.45% from the levels at last check today.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.80% and -24.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $475.97 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $491.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $392.94 million and $430.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.10% for the current quarter and 14.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -45.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.14%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 1.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.62% with a share float percentage of 53.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp. having a total of 531 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.93 million shares worth more than $522.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $164.07 million and represent 3.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 9.87 million shares of worth $246.48 million while later fund manager owns 9.39 million shares of worth $234.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.46% of company’s outstanding stock.