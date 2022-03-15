PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.09B, closed the last trade at $24.32 per share which meant it lost -$2.27 on the day or -8.54% during that session. The PD stock price is -106.95% off its 52-week high price of $50.33 and -9.09% below the 52-week low of $26.53. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Sporting -8.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the PD stock price touched $24.32 or saw a rise of 20.78%. Year-to-date, PagerDuty Inc. shares have moved -30.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) have changed -27.98%.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagerDuty Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.67%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.06 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -12.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10% with a share float percentage of 103.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagerDuty Inc. having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.02 million shares worth more than $348.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $278.14 million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.03% shares in the company for having 6.9 million shares of worth $239.85 million while later fund manager owns 3.11 million shares of worth $129.84 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.