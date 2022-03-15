Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Gained 9.19% In One Month

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47B, closed the last trade at $7.01 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -12.59% during that session. The OSCR stock price is -427.82% off its 52-week high price of $37.00 and 18.4% above the 52-week low of $5.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.07.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Sporting -12.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the OSCR stock price touched $7.01 or saw a rise of 21.06%. Year-to-date, Oscar Health Inc. shares have moved -10.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have changed 9.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -185.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.14% from current levels.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oscar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.44%, compared to -0.40% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -55.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.90%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.10% with a share float percentage of 97.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oscar Health Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thrive Capital Management, LLC with over 37.61 million shares worth more than $654.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Thrive Capital Management, LLC held 21.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 14.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.99 million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 2.12 million shares of worth $36.57 million while later fund manager owns 1.51 million shares of worth $26.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.