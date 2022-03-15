New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): What Is Good About Stock?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 32.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47B, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -15.25% during that session. The EDU stock price is -1993.02% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and -12.79% below the 52-week low of $0.97. The 3-month trading volume is 25.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Sporting -15.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the EDU stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -58.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have changed -45.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1993.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.42% from current levels.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.33%, compared to -11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.65 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.20% over the past 5 years.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.80% with a share float percentage of 67.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 477 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 62.84 million shares worth more than $131.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 54.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.17 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 45.87 million shares of worth $94.03 million while later fund manager owns 20.59 million shares of worth $42.21 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.