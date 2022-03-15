MIND Technology Inc. (MIND): What Are The Positives?

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.81M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.51% during that session. The MIND stock price is -156.19% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 12.38% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.07K shares.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) trade information

Sporting 4.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the MIND stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 21.65%. Year-to-date, MIND Technology Inc. shares have moved -40.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) have changed -23.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.4 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -83.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

MIND Dividends

MIND Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 12 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.92% with a share float percentage of 26.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MIND Technology Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ariel Investments, LLC with over 0.83 million shares worth more than $1.56 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ariel Investments, LLC held 6.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 million and represent 5.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $0.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.