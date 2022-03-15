Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.51B, closed the recent trade at $19.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -2.45% during that session. The MFC stock price is -14.79% off its 52-week high price of $22.20 and 8.69% above the 52-week low of $17.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Sporting -2.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the MFC stock price touched $19.34 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Manulife Financial Corporation shares have moved 3.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) have changed -9.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.15 while the price target rests at a high of $30.81. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.19% from the levels at last check today.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Manulife Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.34%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 20.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.50%.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.02 at a share yield of 5.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.19%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.74% with a share float percentage of 57.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Manulife Financial Corporation having a total of 781 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 163.83 million shares worth more than $3.15 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 101.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 billion and represent 5.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 25.11 million shares of worth $489.47 million while later fund manager owns 17.78 million shares of worth $346.53 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.