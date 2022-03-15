LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.55B, closed the last trade at $12.88 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The LZ stock price is -217.86% off its 52-week high price of $40.94 and 14.21% above the 52-week low of $11.05. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Sporting 4.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the LZ stock price touched $12.88 or saw a rise of 9.74%. Year-to-date, LegalZoom.com Inc. shares have moved -19.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have changed -23.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.93% from current levels.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LegalZoom.com Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 466.67%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.71 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $160.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 33.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.66%.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.81% with a share float percentage of 54.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LegalZoom.com Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Francisco Partners Management, LP with over 28.63 million shares worth more than $755.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Francisco Partners Management, LP held 14.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., with the holding of over 14.3 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $377.57 million and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $57.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.17 million shares of worth $60.81 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.