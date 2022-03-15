Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Surprises Wall Street With 1.20% Stock Price Gain

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.74B, closed the recent trade at $33.69 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 1.20% during that session. The JNPR stock price is -6.95% off its 52-week high price of $36.03 and 27.66% above the 52-week low of $24.37. The 3-month trading volume is 4.12 million shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Sporting 1.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the JNPR stock price touched $33.69 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Juniper Networks Inc. shares have moved -6.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have changed -3.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.79% from the levels at last check today.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Juniper Networks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.37%, compared to 21.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.70% and 7.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.80%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.06 billion and $1.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.80% for the current quarter and 7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.35%.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 2.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.54% with a share float percentage of 96.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Juniper Networks Inc. having a total of 771 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 44.43 million shares worth more than $1.59 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 billion and represent 11.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.92% shares in the company for having 28.8 million shares of worth $1.03 billion while later fund manager owns 9.25 million shares of worth $330.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.