Investors In Unilever PLC (UL) Will Start Making Money Again

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.97B, closed the recent trade at $44.51 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The UL stock price is -38.87% off its 52-week high price of $61.81 and 3.15% above the 52-week low of $43.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.67 million shares.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the UL stock price touched $44.51 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Unilever PLC shares have moved -17.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have changed -13.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unilever PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.71%, compared to -5.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 9.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.90%.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.03 at a share yield of 4.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.15%.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.61% with a share float percentage of 9.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unilever PLC having a total of 1,091 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.06 million shares worth more than $1.2 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 14.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $810.3 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 7.77 million shares of worth $416.19 million while later fund manager owns 6.09 million shares of worth $330.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.