Investor Confidence Shakens After Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Share Prices Loss -$0.01

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90B, closed the recent trade at $3.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The GNW stock price is -23.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.61 and 13.94% above the 52-week low of $3.21. The 3-month trading volume is 3.67 million shares.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the GNW stock price touched $3.73 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Genworth Financial Inc. shares have moved -7.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) have changed -12.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.64% from the levels at last check today.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.63% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.77 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 26.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.96% with a share float percentage of 75.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genworth Financial Inc. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 72.94 million shares worth more than $295.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 55.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $224.21 million and represent 10.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.75% shares in the company for having 29.17 million shares of worth $118.14 million while later fund manager owns 14.44 million shares of worth $58.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.