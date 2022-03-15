Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected To Rise 23.62% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.36B, closed the recent trade at $20.37 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The IVZ stock price is -45.85% off its 52-week high price of $29.71 and 9.57% above the 52-week low of $18.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.01 million shares.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the IVZ stock price touched $20.37 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Invesco Ltd. shares have moved -11.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have changed -13.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.09% from the levels at last check today.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invesco Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.24%, compared to 2.30% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 164.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.16%.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 3.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.31%.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.55% with a share float percentage of 86.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Ltd. having a total of 854 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.72 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Trian Fund Management, LP, with the holding of over 45.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 11.69 million shares of worth $281.78 million while later fund manager owns 10.36 million shares of worth $249.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.