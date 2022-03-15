Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.39B, closed the last trade at $58.80 per share which meant it lost -$2.49 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The NTLA stock price is -244.78% off its 52-week high price of $202.73 and 8.01% above the 52-week low of $54.09. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Sporting -4.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the NTLA stock price touched $58.80 or saw a rise of 14.36%. Year-to-date, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -50.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have changed -37.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $159.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $83.00 while the price target rests at a high of $207.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -252.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.16% from current levels.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.55%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.80% and -43.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.20%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.52 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -57.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.71% with a share float percentage of 94.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intellia Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 504 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.92 million shares worth more than $936.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $761.74 million and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.61% shares in the company for having 4.94 million shares of worth $583.98 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $251.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.