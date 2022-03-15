How Is The Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $495.82M, closed the recent trade at $5.80 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The FLMN stock price is -13.45% off its 52-week high price of $6.58 and 26.9% above the 52-week low of $4.24. The 3-month trading volume is 819.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the FLMN stock price touched $5.80 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, Falcon Minerals Corporation shares have moved 17.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have changed 3.05%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Falcon Minerals Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.29%, compared to 35.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400.00% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 147.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.01 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $12.5 million and $16.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.00% for the current quarter and 107.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -70.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.64%.

FLMN Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 10.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.17% with a share float percentage of 66.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Falcon Minerals Corporation having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.08 million shares worth more than $15.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.56 million and represent 5.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $4.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $4.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.