How Is Olo Inc.(NYSE: OLO) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.84B, closed the last trade at $11.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -5.85% during that session. The OLO stock price is -323.14% off its 52-week high price of $49.00 and -0.43% below the 52-week low of $11.63. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Sporting -5.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the OLO stock price touched $11.58 or saw a rise of 14.66%. Year-to-date, Olo Inc. shares have moved -44.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have changed -36.37%.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to 3.00% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.09 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.20% with a share float percentage of 37.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olo Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raine Capital Llc with over 34.22 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Raine Capital Llc held 59.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Battery Management Corp., with the holding of over 9.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $278.1 million and represent 16.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.78% shares in the company for having 3.87 million shares of worth $116.24 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $57.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.