Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Forecast To Gain 46.63% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the recent trade at $18.28 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 5.24% during that session. The GES stock price is -70.24% off its 52-week high price of $31.12 and 12.2% above the 52-week low of $16.05. The 3-month trading volume is 977.72K shares.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) trade information

Sporting 5.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the GES stock price touched $18.28 or saw a rise of 3.18%. Year-to-date, Guess’ Inc. shares have moved -26.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) have changed -26.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -151.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.82% from the levels at last check today.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Guess’ Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4,342.86%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.40% and -9.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $808.17 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $520 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $648.46 million and $497.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.60% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -195.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.40%.

GES Dividends

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.90 at a share yield of 5.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.23% with a share float percentage of 114.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guess’ Inc. having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.26 million shares worth more than $131.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.65 million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 3.3 million shares of worth $68.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.63 million shares of worth $54.37 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.04% of company’s outstanding stock.