Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) Investors To Make Money Again

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.94M, closed the recent trade at $19.36 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The FLXS stock price is -164.1% off its 52-week high price of $51.13 and 5.84% above the 52-week low of $18.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24490.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.56K shares.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the FLXS stock price touched $19.36 or saw a rise of 5.56%. Year-to-date, Flexsteel Industries Inc. shares have moved -31.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) have changed -19.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -158.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -158.26% from the levels at last check today.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.81% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.20% over the past 5 years.

FLXS Dividends

Flexsteel Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 3.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.09%.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.95% with a share float percentage of 63.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flexsteel Industries Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 1.01 million shares worth more than $27.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Royce & Associates LP held 15.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.93 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Special Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 11.83% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $20.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $4.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.