Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Shares Have Gain 10.37% Over The Past Month

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.81M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 16.41% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -665.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.41 and 30.87% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 190.34K shares.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Sporting 16.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the DPRO stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 6.88%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc. shares have moved -8.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed 10.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -571.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -571.14% from current levels.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.18% over the past 6 months.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.13% with a share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Draganfly Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $2.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ACT Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.