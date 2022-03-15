Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Shares Are Up 3.51% YTD

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.91B, closed the recent trade at $80.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The D stock price is -4.03% off its 52-week high price of $84.13 and 12.98% above the 52-week low of $70.37. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 million shares.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the D stock price touched $80.87 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Dominion Energy Inc. shares have moved 3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) have changed 3.92%.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dominion Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.74%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.60% and 2.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.01 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.52 billion and $3.87 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.90% for the current quarter and 12.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 87.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.37%.

D Dividends

Dominion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.52 at a share yield of 3.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.49% with a share float percentage of 68.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dominion Energy Inc. having a total of 1,732 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.66 million shares worth more than $5.09 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 52.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.82 billion and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 22.83 million shares of worth $1.67 billion while later fund manager owns 16.98 million shares of worth $1.24 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.