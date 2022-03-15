Does Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $535.23M, closed the last trade at $3.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -5.85% during that session. The QSI stock price is -280.83% off its 52-week high price of $14.70 and 1.81% above the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Sporting -5.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the QSI stock price touched $3.86 or saw a rise of 17.17%. Year-to-date, Quantum-Si incorporated shares have moved -50.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have changed -17.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.77% over the past 6 months.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.20% with a share float percentage of 55.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum-Si incorporated having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 13.07 million shares worth more than $102.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glenview Capital Management, Llc, with the holding of over 6.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.22 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.35% shares in the company for having 10.99 million shares of worth $86.49 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $20.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.