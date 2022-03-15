CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39B, closed the last trade at $23.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -2.02% during that session. The CVI stock price is -2.31% off its 52-week high price of $24.34 and 67.26% above the 52-week low of $7.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 888.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Sporting -2.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the CVI stock price touched $23.79 or saw a rise of 3.06%. Year-to-date, CVR Energy Inc. shares have moved 103.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have changed 64.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.36, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.50 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.85% from current levels.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CVR Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 146.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 126.88%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 105.90% and 100.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.87 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.12 billion and $1.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.10% for the current quarter and 52.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.52% with a share float percentage of 93.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVR Energy Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 71.2 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Icahn, Carl, C. held 70.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.88 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.95 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 1.65 million shares of worth $31.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $14.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.