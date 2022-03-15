Could Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.42M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -14.93% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -505.77% off its 52-week high price of $3.15 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.41 million shares.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting -14.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the HOTH stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 44.68%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -21.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed -12.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 87850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.08% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.90% for the industry.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.75% with a share float percentage of 11.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.71 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.