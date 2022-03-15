ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Has Fallen -6.32%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the last trade at $22.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.5 on the day or -6.32% during that session. The CCXI stock price is -168.23% off its 52-week high price of $59.60 and 57.11% above the 52-week low of $9.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) trade information

Sporting -6.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the CCXI stock price touched $22.22 or saw a rise of 14.14%. Year-to-date, ChemoCentryx Inc. shares have moved -38.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have changed -25.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChemoCentryx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.99%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.30% and -30.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.21 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.36 million and $10.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 455.50% for the current quarter and -26.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.00% over the past 5 years.

CCXI Dividends

ChemoCentryx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.57% with a share float percentage of 84.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChemoCentryx Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.49 million shares worth more than $179.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.82 million and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.22% shares in the company for having 3.65 million shares of worth $132.5 million while later fund manager owns 2.96 million shares of worth $107.34 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.23% of company’s outstanding stock.