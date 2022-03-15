Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has a beta value of 2.80 and has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.37B, closed the last trade at $54.87 per share which meant it lost -$3.83 on the day or -6.52% during that session. The CPE stock price is -20.5% off its 52-week high price of $66.12 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $25.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.88.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Sporting -6.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the CPE stock price touched $54.87 or saw a rise of 17.01%. Year-to-date, Callon Petroleum Company shares have moved 16.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) have changed 5.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.99% from current levels.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Callon Petroleum Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.94%, compared to 41.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 188.00% and 115.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $534.7 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $532.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $295.97 million and $359.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 80.70% for the current quarter and 48.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 111.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.64% with a share float percentage of 90.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Callon Petroleum Company having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC with over 6.19 million shares worth more than $303.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC held 11.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $297.89 million and represent 10.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.75% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $137.1 million while later fund manager owns 2.21 million shares of worth $112.3 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.96% of company’s outstanding stock.