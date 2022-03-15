BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.42B, closed the recent trade at $25.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The BRBR stock price is -36.54% off its 52-week high price of $34.19 and 18.69% above the 52-week low of $20.36. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the BRBR stock price touched $25.04 or saw a rise of 11.89%. Year-to-date, BellRing Brands Inc. shares have moved -12.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have changed -0.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.82% from the levels at last check today.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BellRing Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.11%, compared to 15.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.30% and 6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300.11 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $309.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.77%.

BRBR Dividends

BellRing Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 120.64% with a share float percentage of 121.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BellRing Brands Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company.