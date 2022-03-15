Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) swung 7.39%

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.54M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 7.39% during that session. The MBII stock price is -237.04% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and 32.1% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 526.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) trade information

Sporting 7.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the MBII stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares have moved 11.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) have changed 29.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.90 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -393.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.11% from current levels.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.75 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.72 million and $11.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.30% for the current quarter and 15.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 57.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

MBII Dividends

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.21% with a share float percentage of 83.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ardsley Advisory Partners with over 18.34 million shares worth more than $13.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ardsley Advisory Partners held 10.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.57 million and represent 2.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $2.53 million while later fund manager owns 2.34 million shares of worth $1.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.