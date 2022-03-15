Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.28B, closed the recent trade at $42.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The PLAN stock price is -64.29% off its 52-week high price of $70.25 and 6.64% above the 52-week low of $39.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the PLAN stock price touched $42.76 or saw a rise of 11.84%. Year-to-date, Anaplan Inc. shares have moved -6.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have changed -6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $88.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -105.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.25% from the levels at last check today.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Anaplan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.43%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.10% and 10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.50%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $154.71 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $163.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years.

PLAN Dividends

Anaplan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.31% with a share float percentage of 99.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan Inc. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.14 million shares worth more than $602.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $466.3 million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 3.95 million shares of worth $180.98 million while later fund manager owns 3.5 million shares of worth $160.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.