An In-Depth Look At MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.37B, closed the last trade at $290.16 per share which meant it lost -$26.33 on the day or -8.32% during that session. The MDB stock price is -103.34% off its 52-week high price of $590.00 and 17.97% above the 52-week low of $238.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Sporting -8.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the MDB stock price touched $290.16 or saw a rise of 15.66%. Year-to-date, MongoDB Inc. shares have moved -45.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have changed -35.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $461.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $325.00 while the price target rests at a high of $650.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.01% from current levels.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MongoDB Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.02%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and -13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.76 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $253.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.70% over the past 5 years.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.05% with a share float percentage of 97.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MongoDB Inc. having a total of 734 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 6.8 million shares worth more than $3.21 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 10.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 6.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.15 billion and represent 10.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.20% shares in the company for having 4.81 million shares of worth $2.39 billion while later fund manager owns 1.91 million shares of worth $898.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.