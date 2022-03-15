American Express Company (AXP): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.21B, closed the recent trade at $177.39 per share which meant it gained $4.6 on the day or 2.66% during that session. The AXP stock price is -12.49% off its 52-week high price of $199.55 and 23.83% above the 52-week low of $135.12. The 3-month trading volume is 4.39 million shares.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Sporting 2.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the AXP stock price touched $177.39 or saw a fall of -0.43%. Year-to-date, American Express Company shares have moved 5.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have changed -11.62%.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Express Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.99%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.80% and -16.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.44 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.94 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $9.35 billion and $9.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.40% for the current quarter and 19.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 166.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.57%.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 21 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.72 at a share yield of 1.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.90% with a share float percentage of 84.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Express Company having a total of 2,387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 151.61 million shares worth more than $25.4 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 19.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 47.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.01 billion and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 16.84 million shares of worth $2.82 billion while later fund manager owns 13.51 million shares of worth $2.26 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.